Regional education leaders have “no confidence” in standardisation of results and fear GCSE’s will mirror A-Level chaos

North Wales education leaders have said they have ‘no confidence’ in the standardisation process which saw 42 per cent of A-level results downgraded.

Learners across the region received their grades last Thursday after their education was disrupted as schools were shut and exams cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a late announcement just 24 hours before exam results were published, the Welsh Government’s education minister revealed no students would be marked lower than their AS-level results.

It followed concerns being raised after Qualifications Wales said final grades were likely to be lower than those estimated by teachers, which the exams watchdog said were “too generous”.





Over the weekend the Welsh Government said students in Wales will be able to appeal A-level grades if there is evidence they were lower than those predicted by teachers.

Education portfolio holders at all six North Wales councils have said the process hasn’t been fair and robust especially to vulnerable learners.

In a statement backed by chief officers, the regional school improvement body GwE and secondary headteachers, said they had “no confidence in the standardisation process adopted by WJEC [exam board] and agreed by Qualifications Wales”.

They have also expressed “deep and significant concern that GCSE results this Thursday will mirror the same process” as the A- level results.

The statement says: