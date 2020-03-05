Regional airline Flybe goes into administration

Flybe, which operated regional services from UK airports including Liverpool and Manchester has entered administration.

All flights have been grounded and around 2,000 jobs are at risk as a result of the collapse.

The airline has been operating in the UK for around 40 years, serving about eight million passengers a year.

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional operator, attempted to raise funds but has struggled as bookings dropped off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a message posted on its website in the early hours of this morning the airline states: “All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect.”

In a letter to the airline’s staff, chief executive Mark Anderson said: “Despite every effort, we now have no alternative – having failed to find a feasible solution to allow us to keep trading.

I am very sorry that we have not been able to secure the funding needed to continue to deliver our turnaround.”

The airline pointed to the slow down in demand for air travel due to the coronavirus outbreak as a major factor in its

All Flybe flights, and those operated by Stobart Air, are cancelled, passengers have been told not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.

Flybe customers are being urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.

The Civil Aviation Authority said:

“For flights operated by Flybe franchise partners (Eastern Airways, and Blue Islands) passengers should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority will provide advice and information to consumers, so please check our website and Twitter feed @UK_CAA for more information.”

Commenting, Richard Moriarty Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This is a sad day for UK aviation and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the CAA website or the CAA’s Twitter feed for more information.

“Flybe also operated a number of codeshare partnerships with international airlines. If you have an international ticket you should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.”