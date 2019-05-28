Rain couldn’t dampen spirits at Flint Coastguard’s annual duck race

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team held a Duck Race at The Yacht pub in Oakenholt on Sunday to help raise money for charity.

The new Mayor of Flint, Norma Davies was on had to get the race underway and despite some poor weather conditions, the annual race was once again well attended by local families.

The team from Flint Coastguard raised a total of £605 for the Coastguard Association Charity.

Garry Jones, Station Officer and Duck Race organiser said:

“Flint Coastguard Team would like to thank everyone that attended the event, and for your generous donations.

Also a big thank you to all the local businesses that sponsored a race, the support we have received has been overwhelming.

It was a fantastic day in spite of some poor weather, we have received excellent feedback from families that attended who thoroughly enjoyed the day and are looking forward to the next one”.

Lastly, we would like to thank the Flint Mayor Norma Davies who started the first race and to Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team who support us with this event every year. Your help is much appreciated.”