Queuing traffic on the A494 Aston Hill following a collision – all lanes back open

Published: Wednesday, Jan 16th, 2019
Update 2. Traffic Wales has tweeted saying:

“Road has now reopened & vehicles have been recovered. Heavy congestion remains in the area.”

Update 1. The A494 westbound is partially blocked from Aston Hill due to a collision.

As of 5.30pm there is a mile of stationary traffic back to Deeside Industrial Park.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

One lane closed and very slow traffic due to accident on A494 Southbound at Old Aston Hill (Aston / Higher Shotton Turn Off).

Lane one (of two) is closed. Affecting traffic heading towards Mold.

