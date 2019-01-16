Queuing traffic on the A494 Aston Hill following a collision – all lanes back open

Update 2. Traffic Wales has tweeted saying:
“Road has now reopened & vehicles have been recovered. Heavy congestion remains in the area.”
Update 1. The A494 westbound is partially blocked from Aston Hill due to a collision.
As of 5.30pm there is a mile of stationary traffic back to Deeside Industrial Park.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
One lane closed and very slow traffic due to accident on A494 Southbound at Old Aston Hill (Aston / Higher Shotton Turn Off).
Lane one (of two) is closed. Affecting traffic heading towards Mold.