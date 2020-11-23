Pupils from Mold Alun using school bus through Deeside told to isolate

Pupils from Alun School in Mold are being told to self-isolate if they travelled on a school bus service last week after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils who travelled on the B529K Pat’s coach last Wednesday or Thursday have been told to self isolate for 14 days.

The school bus service travels from Buckley, Hawarden, Ewloe, Mancot, Queensferry and Garden City.

A statement posted yesterday on Alun School Facebook page says:





“We have a confirmed covid case on a school bus. Any student who travelled on the B529K Pat’s coach to Buckley, Hawarden, Ewloe, Mancot, Queensferry, Garden City on Wednesday or Thursday last week must self isolate until 4th December.”