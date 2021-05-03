Pupils at two Flintshire High Schools told to learn from home on Tuesday after ‘unauthorised visitors’ set up camp

Pupils at two Flintshire High Schools have been told they will have to learn from home on Tuesday after ‘unauthorised visitors’ set up camp.

Photographs shared on social media on Sunday evening show a number of caravans parked up on the field at the Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus.

Alun School has posted a statement on its Facebook page, it says: “Due to unauthorised visitors on the Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus, both schools will be closed to pupils and staff on Tuesday 4 May.”

“Remote learning will be in place and pupils should follow their usual timetable.”





“The school understands the disruption that this will cause for pupils and families.”

“We are working closely with the Council and North Wales Police to resolve the issues on-site as soon as possible.”

“Further information will follow regarding arrangements for later in the week and provision for families entitled to Free School Meals.”