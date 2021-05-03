Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd May 2021

Updated: Mon 3rd May

Pupils at two Flintshire High Schools told to learn from home on Tuesday after ‘unauthorised visitors’ set up camp

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Pupils at two Flintshire High Schools have been told they will have to learn from home on Tuesday after ‘unauthorised visitors’ set up camp.

Photographs shared on social media on Sunday evening show a number of caravans parked up on the field at the Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus.

Alun School has posted a statement on its Facebook page, it says: “Due to unauthorised visitors on the Mold Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon shared campus, both schools will be closed to pupils and staff on Tuesday 4 May.”

“Remote learning will be in place and pupils should follow their usual timetable.”


“The school understands the disruption that this will cause for pupils and families.”

“We are working closely with the Council and North Wales Police to resolve the issues on-site as soon as possible.”

“Further information will follow regarding arrangements for later in the week and provision for families entitled to Free School Meals.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire health studio named Best Personal Training Service

News

Gyms, Leisure Centres and Community Centres reopen as Wales moves from highest alert level

News

Mountain rescue team called to assist person with leg injury in Wepre Park

News

Hopes raised ospreys will still have family at Llyn Brenig despite nesting platform being cut down

Conwy

Cardiac arrest survivor flying the flag for local community defibrillators and CPR training

News

Clwydian Range visitors asked to stamp out wildfire risk and act responsibly

News

Final countdown to make your memories take flight in aid of Nightingale House Hospice

News

Police ‘truly appalled’ after osprey nesting platform is cut down with chainsaw at Llyn Brenig

Conwy

Road rollers stolen from sites in Wepre and Bagillt – police appeal for information

News





Read 386,003 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X