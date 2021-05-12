Pubs and restaurants in Wales can open indoors from Monday and six people can meet for food and drink

The Welsh Government has confirmed that up to six people from six different households will be able to meet in indoor venues next week.

Outdoor hospitality has been open in Wales since 26 April, pubs, restaurants and cafes will now be able to welcome customers back through their doors on Monday, May 17.

The opening up of indoor hospitality in Wales coincides with the opening up of indoor hospitality in England.

Extra financial support for hospitality businesses still affected by Covid restrictions has also been announced.

Ministers have made an immediate decision to release funding to support businesses affected by the restrictions but there will be further decisions for the incoming Welsh Government to make about further support, to help businesses recover and develop when restrictions are relaxed further.

Businesses that stand to benefit include:

Nightclubs and late entertainment venues

Events and conference venues not covered by the Welsh Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund (CRF)

Hospitality and leisure businesses, including restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Supply chain business, which have been materially impacted by restrictions.

The support is the first phase of a £200m package earmarked for the incoming Welsh Government to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The public health situation continues to improve in Wales – we have the lowest coronavirus rates and the best vaccination rates in the UK.

“We know the restrictions have helped to keep us all safe but they have had a big impact on Welsh businesses, which is why we are making more funding available to support firms and safeguard jobs.

“Eligible businesses will receive support of up to £25k as they prepare to reopen and move towards more normal trading conditions.

“My new government will provide more detail about the extra financial support we will be providing to businesses to help them develop and grow as Wales recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

“As we continue to relax the restrictions, I can confirm that from Monday, up to six people from six different households will be able to meet indoors in regulated settings, such as cafes and pubs.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies MS, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by families, workers and businesses, with everyone more desperate than ever to return to a sense of normality across Wales.”

“With the vaccination programme steaming ahead, Welsh Conservatives have been clear that we will support all avenues that will allow indoor hospitality, indoor tourism accommodation and other sectors to re-open as safely and as quickly as possible.”

“After past difficulties, the immediate priority for the Welsh Labour Government is ensuring the smooth delivery of the latest financial support to businesses so we can support Welsh jobs and get the economy on the road to recovery.”