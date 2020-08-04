Pubs and bars could be forced to close if COVID rules are flouted – Welsh Gov says ‘it will take action’

Pubs bars and restaurants in Wales could be forced to close if they flout strict coronavirus rules.

Hospitality premises reopened for service indoors on Monday, those businesses must take “all reasonable measures, such as required social distancing and collection of contact details, to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.”

Speaking during this weeks update on the Welsh Government response to the coronavirus outbreak, International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan said businesses must continue to keep all measures in place to remain Covid safe

“I want to thank the businesses who are working in a Covid secure way, you are complying with the new legal requirements and following the good practices that are set out in our guidance.





You’re helping to reduce the spread of the virus and protecting people, ensuring we can go on lifting restrictions in future.”

She said: “Our ability to continue to operate relies on us all to continue to follow the rules, businesses and customers.

If we’re to remain open, businesses must continue to keep in place all the necessary mitigations, you must maintain physical distancing on your premises.

If you’re a hospitality business, you should capture your customer’s contact details, this is not just true for hotels and restaurants, it’s true for all pubs and cafes.”

Audio from todays press conference:

Eluned Morgan MS Latest update on the Welsh Government response to the coronavirus outbreak from the International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan Eluned Morgan MS Latest update on the Welsh Government response to the coronavirus outbreak from the International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan Eluned Morgan MS Latest update on the Welsh Government response to the coronavirus outbreak from the International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan

The Minister said customers and visitors have a part to play when they visit hospitality businesses by “maintaining physical distancing, regularly cleaning our hands and wearing face coverings when asked and required to do so.”

“If you’re not asked for your details at a pub, bar, cafe or restaurant, please raise the matter with them.” The minister said.

“You must also remember to only visit the indoor parts of pubs, cafes and restaurants with your extended household only. You should not gather indoors with other people.

Most of us fall following the law and helping to stop the virus from spreading.”

Drawing the press conference to a close, Eluned Morgan said: “I’d like to finish by saying this to the small minority of people and businesses who aren’t. We will take action to enforce the rules in Wales.

Ignoring the legal requirements to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus on premises cannot be an option.”

The Welsh Government is working with local authorities, Environmental Health Officers, with the National Park authorities and the police to “ensure that measures to keep us all safe are complied with.”

“We also have enforcement powers which will allow us local authorities and the police to take action if some people’s behaviors become a threat to other people’s health.

Changes to those powers this week will mean that this includes closing premises if it’s necessary, and will also ask act on intelligence reported to the TUC and affiliated unions

Coronavirus has not gone away.

Together, we must do all we can to keep whales safe. And if we can do, then we can also keep Wales open and vibrant in the month ahead.” The minister said.