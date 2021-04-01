Public urged to be cautious and use healthcare services wisely over Easter weekend

As the Easter weekend approaches local authority leaders and healthcare staff are urging the public to continue to adhere to current restrictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Following the relaxation of restrictions across Wales, the public are being urged to take extra care when enjoying the outdoors and remain vigilant by following the guidance in place.

The public are also reminded to use healthcare services wisely and to only visit the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary.

Dr Richard Griffiths, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “We are always here when you need us, but the last thing we want to see when the hospital is already under pressure are injuries which could have been avoided.





“If you are venturing out this weekend please take extra care and if you are injured and it’s not life-threatening, please consider your local Minor Injury Unit.

“If you begin to feel unwell and it’s not an emergency you can contact our GP Out of Hours service or visit your local Pharmacy, many are open over a Bank Holiday Weekend.

“While we all want to enjoy the outdoors now restrictions have been lifted we must remember to look after each other and our communities.

“It means we all need to continue to follow the basic steps to keep us all safe while we’re out and about – keeping our distance from others; avoiding crowds; washing hands regularly and wearing face coverings.”

At present, people are allowed to move freely around Wales, but of course it is not possible to travel in or out of Wales until 12 April. The local authorities have been working closely together to prepare for the situation.

Gwynedd Council Leader, Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, said: “Although the stay local rule has been lifted, it must be remembered that we are not back to pre-Covid-19 times and the risk of infection remains. We encourage people to care for each other, our communities, our wonderful environment and adhere to the Welsh Covid-19 rules.

“With a county that offers so many wonderful attractions, we ask people to think again and go to another location if they see a large crowd or full car parks. We want to avoid the scenes we saw last year when Covid-19 rules were first relaxed, with hundreds of motorists breaking parking rules in some of the county’s most popular locations and where the sheer number of people in some locations created real challenges.

“Our priority throughout is to keep the people of Gwynedd and the people who visit our county legally safe – they can do this by to being patient, planning in advance and not putting unnecessary pressure on public services in what are still challenging times. We all have a part to play in that and to stop the spread of infection.”

Anglesey Council Deputy Chief Executive, Dylan Williams, said: “Anglesey currently has the 2nd highest rate of Coronavirus cases (97.1 per 100,000 population) in Wales, out of 22 Local Authorities.

“A mass-community testing programme is underway in Holy Island as we respond to the number of cases locally. I urge all Holy Island residents and workers, who are not showing Coronavirus symptoms, to take a free Covid-19 test at Holyhead Leisure Centre.

He added, “As the National restrictions are gradually eased, personal responsibility is key in our fight against the virus. If you are visiting family over the Easter period please remember to follow the guidelines and do not mix indoors.

“It’s essential that we all continue to follow the core rules; keep a social distance, wear a face mask, wash our hands and let fresh air in. Please don’t open the door to a fresh wave of Covid-19 this Easter weekend by mixing and acting irresponsibly.”