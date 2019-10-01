News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Protecting yourself, your family and friends from the flu is simple and can save lives.

Published: Tuesday, Oct 1st, 2019
That is the message being sent by Katie Bryan, a nurse who provides specialist care for seriously ill and vulnerable babies, and also dedicates her own time day and night to vaccinating hundreds of NHS staff.

Katie, a staff nurse on the Special Care Baby Unit at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital, has already vaccinated about 350 people in the last week. Having seen the devastating impact the illness can have first-hand she is encouraging people to make sure they get the jab.

Those most at risk of complications are recommended to have a flu vaccine every year. This includes people with a long-term health condition, pregnant women or those aged over 65. Children aged 2 to 10 can get the nasal spray vaccine.

Katie said: “It is really important for people to get vaccinated against the flu. I work in a high risk area so know how important it is for people to be vaccinated as this protects people from becoming seriously ill or worse.

“I know the impact this illness could have on the babies I care for, but I also know how important it is to protect myself, my family and my friends against the flu.

“I would encourage anyone who is eligible for the vaccine to make sure they get it as soon as possible. It is quick and easy and important for people to realise having the jab will not make you ill.”

If you would like to find out more about eligibility for the flu jab and where you can get, visit this link. 

