FAW suspend domestic football at all levels in Wales, Premier League and EF also suspended until April 4

The Football Association of Wales has today has also taken the decision to suspend domestic football at all levels in Wales with immediate effect until 4 April amid the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement says: “The intention at this time will be to resume the football schedule depending on the medical advice and conditions from the relevant authorities at that time.

The FAW is fully aware of the impact this will have on the domestic game but the health and safety of all fans, players, volunteers and stakeholders are of paramount importance.

The FAW will continue to monitor this situation on a day-by-day basis and will continue to provide updates when appropriate.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for COVID-19 prompting an emergency meeting with Premier League officials this morning, (Friday March 13)

Following the meeting, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government were considering a ban on all sporting events but it would have little impact on stopping the spread of COVID 19

He said: “We are considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures.

The scientific advice as we’ve said over the last couple of weeks is that banning such events will have little effect on the spread.

But there is also the issue of the burden that such events can place on public services.

So we’re discussing these issues with colleagues in all parts of the United Kingdom and will have more to say shortly about the timing of further action in that respect.”

“At all stages, we have been guided by the science, and we will do the right thing at the right time.” He added.

During the course of Thursday, it was confirmed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus.

Premier League issued a statement saying it would convene an emergency club meeting on Friday morning regarding future fixtures.