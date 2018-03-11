Power tools worth thousands of pounds recovered after gang of suspected thieves arrested in Flintshire

@NWPSouthFlints

Thousands of pounds worth of power tools stolen from vans in Flintshire and Denbighshire are being returned to their owners by police.

The tools were recovered from a vehicle allegedly used by a gang from the Leicestershire area.

It’s alleged the gang stole a Black BMW X5 from an address in Leicester last Wednesday morning before setting off for Flintshire, the 4×4 had been fitted with false number plates.

A member of the public in Ewloe saw the X5 which they thought was suspicious, they took down the registration number and alerted police.

Officers also began to take a large number calls from Caergwrle, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, St Asaph, Denbigh, Trefnant and Llandyrnog about vans being broken into and tools stolen.

The gang with the stolen X5 were traced to a hotel near Mold on Thursday morning and arrested, some stolen property was recovered but police believed another vehicle with false number plates was involved and appealed to the public to help find it.

Over the weekend the van was found and the stolen property was recovered.

In an update on twitter this evening, Sunday March 11 a spokesperson from South Flintshire police said;

“It doesn’t always happen when you can return stolen property back to their lawful owners but this weekend was different, following a large number of vans broken into in Flintshire & Denbighshire, this (tools pictured above) is what we recovered.”

In response Libby said:

“Huge thanks to all of you on behalf of my brother, Anthony, whose tools you recovered following the theft from his work van. He said you went above and beyond and he doesn’t have Twitter so I’m passing it on. You’ve made his weekend.”

The four men appeared in court on Friday March 9, they were bailed pending further enquiries.