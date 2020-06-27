Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 27th Jun 2020

Updated: Sat 27th Jun

Electricity supplies restored in Holywell

Update: Electricity supplies have been restored in Holywell following earlier fault. 

Earlier report: Some electricity supplies have been removed in parts of Holywell so engineers can make emergency repairs.

Scottish Power says repairs are needed to be carried out on a grounded line.

The power company expects electricity supplies to be restored by 4pm.


In a statement on its website, Scottish Power said: “It has been necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown for safety at 1.53PM in the CH8 postcode area of Holywell following reports of a grounded overhead line.

This may affect the supply to your property.

Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely possible by 4PM.

We will update this message if this information changes. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”



