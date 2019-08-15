News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Potential students given clearing tips by Wrexham Glyndwr University experts

Published: Thursday, Aug 15th, 2019
Students who are considering their next step after results day have been given some key tips by experts at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

With A Level results being released today, the Admissions and Enquiries team at Wrexham Glyndwr University are set to be talking to potential students from across the UK about their options among the vast range of undergraduate degree courses being offered at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

The team will also be on hand at this weekend’s Open Day, on Saturday August 17, and at the next Open Day on Saturday September 7, to advise potential students about their next steps.

Admissions and Enquiries Manager, Andy Phillips, said: “It has been a busy day today and it will continue to be busy in the days following results day.  We have places available on a wide range of courses, from Accounting and Finance to Youth and Community Work.

“We expect a good turnout at our Open Day this Saturday from people who want to start with us in September, and the conversations we have on results day will all be geared towards getting people to come and visit us and see what we’re all about before making their mind up.”

Andy also set out some top tips for students who are looking at university study – and trying to work out the best way to approach universities now that they have their results.

He said:  “One of the key pieces I would give potential students is to have their results to hand – and to be prepared to contact us themselves. While that might seem obvious, we can find ourselves speaking to someone acting on behalf of a potential student – but we do need to speak to them directly.

Though that can seem daunting, there are so many ways to get in touch now that it doesn’t have to be a scary initial telephone call – students can reach us via email, webchat, Twitter, Facebook and so on nowadays too!

“However they get in touch, we do want to know about students’ qualifications so suggest having them to hand – write down your A levels, your GCSE results and any other qualifications so they are all in one place to refer to.

“Finally, we always to suggest to students they research what they want from university – not only academically but also in terms of campus life, accommodation, travel and more. 

“At Wrexham Glyndwr University, we are confident students will enjoy studying with us, and if we make an offer on results day, it’s not a 24 hour deadline, it’s valid until the end of August. This is a big step – we want you to have time to make the right decision.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s clearing hotline is on 01978 293439 and prospective students can also find out more at: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/clearing2019/ 

Students wishing to find out more about studying at Wrexham Glyndwr University, to meet key academics from the Vice-Chancellor down, and to take part in a wide range of fascinating experiences can also do so at one of the university’s Open Days.

To find out more, visit: wgu.ac.uk/openday

