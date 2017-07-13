Pond dipping and mini beast hunting at Wepre Park for 1st Nannerch Rainbows

The 1st Nannerch Rainbows Group visited Wepre Park recently for a pond dipping and mini beast session using the park’s Education Area.

The children had a wonderful time finding a multitude of bugs including harvestmen, bees and shield bugs in the meadows and lesser water boatmen and larval stage newts in the dipping pond.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Minister for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

The Education Area is a fantastic environmental learning resource. It is essential to teach our children the importance of nature from an early age so that they learn to respect and enjoy the world we live in. I read a statistic that if a child does not have contact with nature by the time they are twelve, they are less likely to engage with it as an adult and will miss out on a lot of enrichment that being outdoors in the natural environment can bring.

Countryside Ranger, Stephen Lewis who ran the bug hunting session said:

The Education Area is a dog free wildlife haven, with flower rich meadows and a fantastic pond to dip in. The Education area is free to use, bookings are by request.

Groups or schools who would like to book any ranger led activities email stephen.lewis@flintshire.gov.uk

Charges are £1.50 per child for a 2 hour session (minimum charge £30 per group), or £2.50 per child for a 4 hour session (minimum charge £50 per group),