Politicians in Flintshire set to discuss revised litter enforcement policy

Politicians in Flintshire are set to discuss how to tackle issues such as littering and dog fouling across the county.

It comes after the issuing of £75 fines for environmental offences was brought back in-house by Flintshire Council last year following the withdrawal of a controversial outside firm.

Kingdom Services terminated its contract in the area after it was accused of using ‘heavy-handed’ tactics.

It led to the local authority increasing the number of staff it employs to hand out fixed penalty notices.

Councillors are now being asked to approve a set of revisions to the council’s enforcement policy to reflect a greater focus on educating people.

In a report, chief officer for streetscene and transportation, Steve Jones, said: “The local environment influences our quality of life and also impacts on our experience whether living, visiting or working within the county.

“Whilst Flintshire County Council has a responsibility for maintaining a clean environment for all, our communities also has an integral role and the policy recognises the need for partnership working in order to achieve a safer, cleaner and greener county.

“Enforcement plays a vital role in maintaining a clean and safe environment by initially providing information and advice to individuals regarding their rights and citizenship duties.

“Where individuals and/or businesses fail to recognise and change their negative behaviour, enforcement ensures that they are made accountable for their actions, through various legislative processes.”

An annual survey carried out by Keep Wales Tidy currently places Flintshire in eighth position in Wales in terms of the cleanliness of its streets.

There are eight officers in the county responsible for carrying out enforcement against littering offences.

The main aim of the revised policy is highlighted as being to raise awareness of good waste management, litter prevention and dog control, as well as educating residents and businesses about their responsibilities.

It also states enforcement action should only be carried out where necessary and in a “reasonable” manner.

The changes will be discussed by members of the authority’s environment scrutiny committee at a meeting on Tuesday, November 12.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).