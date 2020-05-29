Police:“we have no words” after driver caught doing than 130mph on A55 in Flintshire

“We have no words” that was the reaction from one police officer after catching a motorists driving at more than 130mph on the A55 in Flintshire today.

The driver was clocked doing 131mph on the westbound side of the A55 at Caerwys.

It prompted an officer from the North Wales Roads Policing Unit to tweet: “we have no words…

“131mph is unacceptable and we don’t even need to tell you about the consequences of crashing at that speed!”

The driver has been summonsed to “explain his actions to the court.”

North Wales Police has warned drivers it will take action against anybody found to be exceeding the speed limits after roads have become quieter as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Far fewer vehicles have been recently using the roads since the Government urged people to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Police say some drivers have seen this as an opportunity to speed excessively.