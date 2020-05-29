Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th May 2020

Updated: Fri 29th May

Police:“we have no words” after driver caught doing than 130mph on A55 in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

“We have no words” that was the reaction from one police officer after catching a motorists driving at more than 130mph on the A55 in Flintshire today. 

The driver was clocked doing 131mph on the westbound side of the A55 at Caerwys.

It prompted an officer from the North Wales Roads Policing Unit to tweet: “we have no words…

“131mph is unacceptable and we don’t even need to tell you about the consequences of crashing at that speed!”

The driver has been summonsed to “explain his actions to the court.”

North Wales Police has warned drivers it will take action against anybody found to be exceeding the speed limits after roads have become quieter as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Far fewer vehicles have been recently using the roads since the Government urged people to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Police say some drivers have seen this as an opportunity to speed excessively.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Resurfacing work between A55 at Northop and A494 on track to be completed on time

News

These are the changes to lockdown rules in Wales from Monday

News

Developer warns housing at old Holywell hospital site won’t be viable unless council eases financial requirements

News

Mental health charity left ‘appalled’ after almost 1,700 patients in North Wales wrongly discharged

News

First Minister announces lockdown changes for Wales

News

First Minister confirms family and friends lockdown easing and tells shops to use next three weeks to prepare safeguarding

News

Read 659,717 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn