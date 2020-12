Police will take “robust enforcement action” for “blatant or persistent” breaches of Alert Level 4 rules

North Wales Police is urging members of the public to comply with legislation following the Welsh Government’s move to place the whole of Wales under the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions.

Under Alert Level 4, the public are expected to stay at home and not travel without a reasonable excuse.

The restrictions will be relaxed for Christmas Day, when the public will be permitted to travel to mix with one other household.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: “We fully recognise that this Christmas will be like no other, with families forced to remain at home under new strict Tier 4 restrictions.





We know that this is a worrying time for people and we are absolutely determined to continue to provide the best possible public service.”

“We want you to know that we are here for you, protecting you and preventing crime wherever we can.”

“Throughout the festive period we will be undertaking high visibility patrols and will also be making checks on the reasons people are travelling.”

“With licenced premises now closed, the temptation for some people might be to hold indoor gatherings or house parties over the Christmas and New Year period.”

“Please remember that the restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives. Our health partners have been clear that indoor transmission remains one of the greatest risks, so while we will continue to work with our communities to help them understand the rules, we will enforce in those areas where we are seeing blatant or persistent breaches.”

“Across Wales policing is very consistent with approach but recognises local variation in geography and infection rates but the Welsh Government have provided the required powers for us to be flexible in our approach and robust where needed.”

“We will continue to police in a sensible, proportionate and fair manner, and ask that everyone continues to take personal responsibility for controlling the spread of the virus and protecting themselves and others from harm.”

“In most situations, we resolve breaches without having to issue a fine. Where people refuse to listen and comply – and are putting everyone at risk – we will take robust enforcement action.

“We absolutely recognise the great strain on people and the sacrifices that we are all making to get through this incredibly difficult time.”

“We’re grateful the overwhelming majority of people recognise the seriousness of the situation and are playing their part by complying with the restrictions. We want to continue working with our communities over what is likely to be a testing few months for everyone.”

Further details around the Tier 4 restrictions can be found via the Welsh Government website https://gov.wales/alert-level-4

To report a possible breach of COVID-19 restrictions please go to https://www.northwales.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/v6/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures/