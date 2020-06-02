Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Jun 2020

Police warning to vehicle owners in Deeside following theft

North Wales Police are warning car owners in Deeside to make sure they remove all valuables and keep vehicles locked when they are parked up.

The warning comes following a theft from car in Shotton overnight on Sunday, 31st May.

A number of personal items including a purse and bank cards were stolen from a car outside an address on Shotton Lane.

Police have said car owners should ‘protect your property from unscrupulous thieves who are always on the look out to steal.’

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about car crime in the area to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



