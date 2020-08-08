Updated: Police warning to Flint residents “be cautious of a silver Ford Fiesta”

Updated: North Flintshire Police have issued some more details following an appeal for Flint residents to be “be cautious of a silver Ford Fiesta” its “claimed to be looking for scrap metal but showed interest in a family dog.”

Residents of Flint have been warned to be cautious of a silver Ford Fiesta.

North Wales Police have said the car has an Irish registration plate with the letters ‘LS’.

North Wales Police have said the car has an Irish registration plate with the letters 'LS' and it's "claimed to be looking for scrap metal but showed interest in a family dog."

If you have seen the car of have any information, it can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference ref Y114729

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.