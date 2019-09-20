Police warning public over telephone scams after fraudsters targeted residents in the North Wales area.

North Wales Police are warning members of the public to be alert to telephone scams after fraudsters targeted residents in the North Wales area.

Over recent weeks there has been a significant rise in residents receiving automated messages claiming that £600 has been taken from their bank account. The victim is then prompted to press ‘1’ for further information which then connects the victim to a fraudster.

The fraudster then asks the victim to confirm personal details or advises the victim that they need to transfer funds to another account. Once the money is sent there is little chance of getting it back.

Financial abuse safeguarding officer DC Rachel Roberts said: “The people committing these types of fraud are insistent and often don’t give victims time to think. They are very persuasive and may have some of the victim’s personal details which make the fraudsters appear genuine.”

“These criminals will target the most vulnerable people in our communities in order to scam them out of large sums of money and I would ask that people remain vigilant and to warn relatives and neighbours.”

Police advice:

If you receive an automated message claiming there has been fraudulent activity on your account hang up. If you are concerned call your bank on a trusted phone number.

If a caller asks you to move money or to have money at your address ready for collection end the call immediately.

Do not give personal details, including banking details, to anyone you do not know either in person, over the telephone or email, or on social media as these details can be used to steal your identity.

Beware of cold calls even when the caller appears to have personal information such as your address, date of birth or bank account details.

If an offer seems too good to be true it usually is. Take time to think about what is being offered or asked of you.

Residents are asked to report these calls to Action Fraud (www.actionfraud.police.uk) or call on 0300 123 2040. For further information visit the North Wales Police public web page and clicking on the fraud information box.