Police warning over fraudsters trying to cash-in on Thomas Cook collapse

Fraudsters are trying to cash-in on the collapse of Thomas Cook according to North Wales Police.

They have issues a warning issued a warning about scammers pretending to be able to offer refunds to Thomas Cook customers.

There has been reports online of people receiving calls from supposed “Thomas Cook refund agents” asking for people’s card details, including the 3 digit security code on the back.

The scam is likely to convince victims, as many will be owed a refund through the ATOL Protection scheme, however, Thomas Cook customers will not be approached in this way.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said:

“If you’re a customer of Thomas Cook, please be aware of fraudsters claiming to be offering refunds to people who have lost out from the cancellation of flights and holidays.

Instead of putting money into accounts, the scammers obtain bank details and take money from customers.”

Those who are covered under ATOL Protection will need to complete a claims form to secure their refund – the CAA says that you’ll be able to find details of how to claim on the ATOL certificate you received when the holiday was booked.

The CAA website has more information about Thomas Cook, and will be updated as the situation progresses.

Money and Pension Service advice manager Andrew Johnson said:

“If you’re a Thomas Cook customer and have been recently affected by its collapse the CAA will be launching a service to manage all refunds on Monday 30 September.

Further information will be available on the CAA website in the next few days, do not submit any claims to the CAA in the meantime.

It’s possible you may be approached by scammers claiming to be a claims management company asking for your personal and payment details saying they will claim the compensation due on your behalf.

If you receive a call out of the blue the safest thing to do is hang up. It’s likely you will be scammed out of your money or charged excessively high fees for a service which is free.”

You can report fraud or cybercrime to Action Fraud any time of the day or night using their online reporting tool.

Reporting online is quick and easy.

The tool will guide you through simple questions to identify what has happened.

You can also report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 Monday to Friday 8am – 8pm.