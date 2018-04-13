Police want to speak to this man after a mum and her young sons were racially abused at Prestatyn Station

British Transport Police are asking the public for help in tracing a man after an alledged incident of hate crime against two young brothers and their mum.

It happened at around 6pm on Tuesday 27 March, the mother and her sons, aged 12 and 14, were waiting for a train at Prestatyn railway station.

They were approached by a man, who racially abused them. It left the family concerned for their own safety.

The man later boarded a train and was believed to be travelling to Chester.

Police want to speak to the man in captured by CCTV cameras “as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.” A spokesperson for the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, with reference 360 of 13 April.