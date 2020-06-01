Police urge people to stay away from Quarry pools

With the current warm weather North Wales Police are highlighting the dangers of swimming in quarry pools.

The warning comes following recent incidents in quarry pools in Halkyn, Nantlle and Llanberis with people trespassing and jumping off cliffs into the water despite people being urged to stay local and only go out for essential reasons during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Richie Green of North Wales Police said: “Sadly over recent years there have been tragedies in the region whereby people have gotten into difficulty after entering quarry pools.

“The water is extremely cold and the hidden dangers are immense which can quickly lead to something altogether more serious.

“Although it can be very tempting to jump into the nearest pool or lake to cool down on a hot day, or to swim in the water at disused quarries, the water depths are huge – up to 60 metres – and it can be very difficult to get out due to the steep faces.

“As well as the dangers associated with swimming at unsupervised and often remote places, jumping from the rocks also puts people in danger. Swimming at disused quarries is a very dangerous practice and I would appeal to all youngsters and anyone else to please stay away.”

Members of the public are also being reminded that quarries are private properties and anybody found swimming or on the rocks would be trespassing.

Superintendent Green added: “We appreciate the weather is warm, however not only is the water temperature freezing but it can also contain hidden hazards such as debris, weeds and reeds that you may not be able to see from the surface.

“The water can also be very deep and swimmers can easily find themselves out of their depth. If you are thinking about going swimming in such places please think again, consider the dangers and don’t trespass. You pose a serious danger to yourself and others who potentially may have to come to your assistance

“Parents and carers are also being urged to educate their children about the dangers of trespassing and to avoid swimming in any pools or lakes and to also be aware of where their children are and what they are doing this summer.”

Anybody who witnesses people swimming in quarry pools is urged to contact North Wales Police immediately via 999.