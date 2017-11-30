Police take ‘zero tolerance approach to antisocial behaviour’ in Penyffordd

A privately owned Flintshire property associated with antisocial behaviour has been closed for three months from today, 30th November.

The Closure Order at 6 Hazel Drive, Penyffordd, was granted at Mold Magistrates Court following an application by North Wales Police.

Evidence was delivered to the court that the property was associated with anti-social behaviour and criminality over a prolonged period of time.

The Closure Order permits only named individuals to enter the property until 11:59pm on 28th February 2018.

Police say if you have any information relating to anti-social behaviour or criminality contact North Wales Police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the control room direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx