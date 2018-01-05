Police say to wanted man: “We won’t stop looking until we find you”

Officers from North Flintshire Policing Team are appealing to the public for help in locating a man wanted over alleged thefts in Connah’s Quay and Flint.

Police posted an image on Facebook and said: “This is Hayden Tapsell, 25 years old. He is currently wanted by Police over thefts in the Flint and Connah’s Quay area. It is highly likely he is in one of these 2 places.

“If he is seen can you inform Police ASAP.”

Police added, “Do you know where he is staying? Send us a PM. Hayden if you read this we won’t stop looking until we find you. Please attend your nearest Police Station ASAP.”

North Flintshire officers are also appealing for information and any CCTV footage following a spate of house burglaries in the Northop Road and Henry Taylor Street areas of Flint.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or has any information about the incidents to call them again on 101.

In an update police said;

“Any information given is always treated as confidential and the smallest detail might help us crack the case! Do you have any private CCTV in those areas? Have you seen anything unusual recently?”

“We never intend to alarm anyone however it appears that all but one of these incidents have taken place at houses that have not locked their doors!”

“Help us protect our community by ensuring that your doors are locked at all times.”

“Local Officers are making all the enquiries in relation to these incidents and if a suspect is identified they will be brought to justice immediately.”