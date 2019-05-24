News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police say they have ‘grave’ concerns for missing Penyffordd pensioner

Published: Friday, May 24th, 2019
Police say they have grave concerns for Penyffordd pensioner Colin Purton who has been reported missing.

Officers are appealing to hoteliers, guest houses and bus operators for any sightings of the 78-year-old.

Police issued an initial appeal at 3am this morning, they issued a further appeal this afternoon.

Local residents have also been asked check garages and sheds in a bid to locate Mr Purton.

A police drone has been deployed to help locate Mr Purton, while a police helicopter and teams from NEWSAR, North East Wales Search and Rescue are also searching around the Penyffordd area. 

If you have seen Mr Purton or know where he may be, police would like you to call 101 ref X070760

 

