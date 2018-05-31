All lanes back open on the M56 eastbound following earlier vehicle fire at Lymm Interchange.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the link road from M56 J9 eastbound to M6 J20 northbound, near Lymm, following an earlier lorry fire and fuel spill.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Police are asking drivers avid the M56 Eastbound near junction 9 due to a car transporter fire at the Lymm Interchange.

Cheshire Police says “There are currently serious delays on the M56 eastbound due to a vehicle fire at Lymm Interchange. The slip road off the motorway at junction 9 is currently closed while @CheshireFire deal with the incident.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Exit ramp blocked and stationary traffic due to car transporter fire on M56 Eastbound at J9 M6.

Slip road is blocked as you head from the M56 Eastbound onto the M6 North.

A car has set on fire on the back of a transporter. Fire services arrived on scene around 08:35.”