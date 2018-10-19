News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police say man seriously injured in Connah’s Quay car fire has sadly died

Published: Friday, Oct 19th, 2018
Police have said the man who was injured as a result of the car fire in Connah’s Quay this morning has died of his injuries.

The family of the 46 year-old man, who is from the Mancot area of Flintshire, have been informed of his death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

DI Eleri Thomas said: “This is a tragic incident which has had an impact on the whole community.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident at around 8.31am today, Friday 19th October, or who may have dash-cam or video footage is asked to contact the police on https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference W1492

 

