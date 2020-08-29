Police say “body recovered from River Dee” after search for missing man

Emergency Services searching for a man reported missing from his boat on the River Dee off Greenfield Docks in Flintshire at around 6.30pm on Friday August 28, have sadly recovered a body from the river this afternoon.

No formal identification has taken place, but North Wales Police say the family of the missing 52 year old local man has been informed.

The North East Wales coroner has also been informed.

Original information below….

Update 7am – Saturday: Deeside.com understands the incident is still ongoing and has contacted Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre for an update.

Update 8.30pm – Friday: The Coastguard rescue helicopter left the search area and returned to base just after 8.30pm.

Earlier report: Emergency services have been scrambled to an incident on the River Dee this afternoon.

Coastguard rescue officers, RNLI Lifeboat Flint and several police vehicles have been seen at Greenfield Dock.

The Caernarfon based Coastguard rescue helicopter has been spotted over the River Dee performing a search between Flint and the Port of Mostyn.

According to the Flint RNLI Lifeboat website, the crew launched at 4.54pm.

More as and when we get it.

Thanks to Alan Downes for the photograph.