Police appeal for witnesses after ‘substantial amount of cash’ taken in Queensferry bank robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses following a bank robbery in Queensferry this morning.

Police say two men entered Barclays Bank just before 10.20am – they made of with a large amount of cash.

Officers are asking anyone with phone, video or dashcam footage filmed along Station Road to contact them.

In an update a spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“Two males entered the bank around 10.19am today and made off with a substantial amount of cash. No one was injured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with phone, video or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

If you have information please call 101 ref W049276.”

Earlier report:

Several people have been in touch to say they have seen armed police in Queensferry.

Police have not confirmed the reason as yet but a number police vehicles have been spotted near Barclays Bank on Station Road.

Its also been reported Police have tapped off area outside Barclays Bank.

Updates to follow:

Phillip Moran posted a video on Facebook, he said “Getting my hair cut and the bank in Queensferry gets robbed madness”

The video shows police entering Barclays Bank – smoke could be seen coming from within the bank.

Smoke systems are used in banks for security, they fill an area with harmless smoke which aims to disorient robbers.

Andy Fagan posted this image: