Police renew appeal for witnesses to Saughall collision in which a Flintshire motorbike rider died

Officers from Cheshire Police investigating a fatal collision in Saughall have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Chris Rimell died on Monday 23 November following a collision on Parkgate Road.

The 48-year-old, from Flintshire, was riding his motorbike shortly after 6pm when he collided with a car.

Officers attended to the scene and discovered the rider had sustained serious injuries and he was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance.





His family are continuing to receive support from specialist officers.

A 22-year-old man, from the Chester area, who was driving a red Volkswagen Golf was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

Enquiries in relation to the incident have been ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along Parkgate Road between 5.45pm and 6.30pm to come forward.

They also want to hear from any motorists who may have captured relevant footage on their dashcam.

If you have any information or dashcam footage that may be relevant to the investigation please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 858176, or give the details through the website https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report.