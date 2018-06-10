Police remove man from A55 after he is seen in middle of road flagging down cars

Police had to remove a man from the A55 after he was spotted walking in the middle of carriageway attempting to flag down cars.

The man who appeared to be wearing shorts was first seen just before 11.30pm on Saturday night.

North Wales Police put out several social media posts to warn drivers about the man.

The first update at 11.29pm said:

“Drivers beware! Reports of a male walking in lane 2 on the westbound/Eastbound carriageway on Rhuallt Hill – Seems to be swapping carriageways.”

Another post at 11.33pm said:

“Male is now in the middle of the westbound carriageway trying to flag cars down. Cars are travelling at fast speed. Dangerous! Officers are en route on blue lights.”

A further update six minutes later confirmed the man had been found and removed from the road it said:

“Glad to report the male has been located and removed from the carriageway safe and well.”

Just moments later police then said there were reports of a car travelling in the wrong direction on the A55 in Flintshire:

“A55 again! Now getting reports of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction. near to Junction 30 Caerwys area , in the eastbound carriageway but travelling westbound. Drivers beware! Road Policing units responding on blues.”

Police later said there was no sign of the car.