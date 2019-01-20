Police release picture of man they want to speak to over anti ‘social behaviour’ in Ewloe

Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a man they want to speak to over ongoing Anti Social Behaviour in Ewloe.

Officers from South Flintshire Police have released an image of the man walking field nearby Maes Deri, Ewloe.

The man is seen in the photograph wearing a dark hooded coat and hat, the picture also has a smallish golden colour dog.

A post on the South Flintshire Police team Facebook page states:

“Do you recognise this man?

We are keen to speak to this man – He is known to frequent the field nearby Maes Deri, Ewloe.”

A further comment from a police spokesperson states:

“We’re looking to speak with this person in relation to some on-going anti social behaviour in the playing field behind Maes Deri.

They are believed to frequent the area often so please contact us should you see this them.”

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police on 101 – quoting reference 19100012652