Police release images of paintings stolen from Chester art gallery

Police have released images of stolen artwork and are urging anyone with information regarding the paintings to come forward.

Painted on glass, the four limited addition pieces of artwork were stolen from the Watergate Street Gallery in Chester between Sunday 16 June and Tuesday 18 June.

Enquiries in relation the thefts are ongoing and as part of their investigation officers are appealing for anyone who believes that they have seen, or been offered the chance to buy, any of the paintings since they were stolen to get in touch.

Police Constable Jeff Cottrell said: “We are determined to establish who stole the paintings, which are painted on pieces of glass between 30cm and 40cm wide, and have them returned to the art gallery in Watergate Street in Chester.

“If you think that you have seen any of the paintings since Sunday 16 June please contact the team here at Chester Local Policing Unit.

“Perhaps you or someone you know have been offered the chance to buy them.

“We also want to speak to anyone who believes that they may have information regarding the thefts or the person, or persons, who stole the paintings.”