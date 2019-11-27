Click Now!

Police recover thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs following Bagillt raid

Published: Wednesday, Nov 27th, 2019
Officers from North Wales Police found thousands of pounds worth of Crack, Heroin and cash following a raid on a property in Bagillt on Tuesday. 

Police say three men from Merseyside and a local man were arrested in connection with find and investigations are continuing. 

An update on the forces very entertaining North Flintshire Facebook page states:

“Yesterday Officers conducted a search warrant at an address and recovered several thousand pounds worth of Crack and Heroin and several thousand pounds cash.

3 Males from Merseyside and a local man were arrested and the investigation continues.

We will update the result when we have it.

The home-made barricade the men decided to use to stop us gaining entry to the property was little match for the officer with the battering ram who we fondly describe as a giant mountain man.

To the lady who was viewing the next address, we’re sorry we scared you, they have good sized bathrooms though don’t they?”

Information about drug dealing where you live can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

