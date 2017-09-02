Armed police scrambled to Padeswood Golf Club after reports of gunshots being fired

Picture Credit: Ian Waters

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Firearms Alliance were scrambled to Old Padeswood Golf Club, near Mold on Saturday afternoon following reports of gunshots being fired.

Armed response vehicles were seen on the golf club car park at 5pm on Saturday, as many as seven armed police officers were close by.

One bullet is believed to have hit a tree ricocheted off and hit a car in the golf club car park.

No damage or injuries were reported following the gun shots which police said wasn’t a ‘deliberate’ act as they moved to reassure the public over the incident.

Police confirmed they attended the incident a spokesperson said in a statement issued on Saturday evening;

“Officers would like to reassure the public that the incident, which happened at around 5pm this evening, Saturday 2nd September, is not believed to have been deliberate.”

“There were no injuries and no damage was caused.”

“Positive action has been taken and firearms have been recovered from a local certificate holder.”

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Firearms Alliance also attended a firearms incident in Saltney early on Sunday morning, an update posted on the team’s twitter account at 5am said;

‘AAP officers attended at firearms incident in Saltney. Great work by @ NWPSouthFlints to resolve incident’

There are no more details on that incident as yet.