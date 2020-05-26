Police pull over more than 500 vehicles during lockdown checks in Oakenholt

Officers from North Flintshire police team pulled over more than 500 vehicles during lockdown checks on the A548 in Oakenholt on Monday.

Police urged people from England to stay away from North Wales over the Bank Holiday weekend where travel restrictions remain in place.

It’s the third Bank Holiday weekend since lockdown measures came into force across the UK but the first since rules were relaxed for people in England where people allowed to drive anywhere to take exercise but not travel into Wales.

The situation in Wales has been made particularly difficult by the differing messages being given out in England, where people have arrived at beaches in their droves during the recent warm spell.

A police checkpoint was set up on Chester Road in Oakenholt and officers said they turned a number of trippers coming over to Wales.

Patrols were also carried out on Talacre beach and “advice was given to families who were not local to the area.”

“A couple from Birmingham were advised to return home immediately.”

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back one day when it is safe to do so but for now please stay at home.” A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said.