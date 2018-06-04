Police launch investigation after finding injured man early this morning in Flint

North Wales Police have launched an investigation after officers found an injured man in Flint this morning.

Officers came across the man just before 5.30am in an underpass close to Flint station.

Deeside.com was told of a police presence in Flint during the morning with officers stood guarding an area of pathway which had been cordoned off.

Andrew got in touch to say the pathway which runs under the railway line opposite the retail park has been taped of by police, he also said it was also closed “further round by the skip site.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“The man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment . An investigation is underway into how the the local man had sustained his injuries.”