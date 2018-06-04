independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police launch investigation after finding injured man early this morning in Flint

Published: Monday, Jun 4th, 2018
North Wales Police have launched an investigation after officers found an injured man in Flint this morning.

Officers came across the man just before 5.30am in an underpass close to Flint station.

Deeside.com was told of a police presence in Flint during the morning with officers stood guarding an area of pathway which had been cordoned off.

Andrew got in touch to say the pathway which runs under the railway line opposite the retail park has been taped of by police, he also said it was also closed “further round by the skip site.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“The man was taken to  the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment . An investigation is underway into  how the the local man had sustained his injuries.”

 

 

