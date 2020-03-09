News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police launch crackdown on mobile phone use behind the wheel

Published: Monday, Mar 9th, 2020
Share:

Police have launched a Wales-wide crackdown targeting drivers using mobile phones while behind the wheel. 

Led by South Wales Police, forces have launched a social media campaign to remind drivers on the dangers of holding a mobile phone while driving, and to encourage them to report drivers who are using their phone at the wheel.

All four police forces across Wales will be focusing on some of the main reasons people use their phones while driving; texting, calling, using a sat nav, using social media, and listening to music.

They will also be carrying out targeted operational activity providing an increased police presence in each force from 16 to 29 March.

The aim of the campaign is to remind the public of the laws around holding a phone while driving and to encourage them to report dangerous drivers.

Even when stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic, it is still breaking the law to use a hand-held mobile phone at the wheel.

Superintendent Jane Banham for North Wales Roads Policing Unit said: “Increasing amounts of drivers are choosing to use their phone while driving to call, text or even check social media.

 It is illegal to hold a mobile phone while driving. The message is very clear, it’s not worth it.”

If you suspect someone is driving while using their hand-held mobile phone, report it on 101, 999 in an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have video or photographic evidence which has been obtained lawfully and safely you can submit it directly to the police via #OpSnap on the Go Safe website

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Buckley Society call for memorabilia and stories from the Tivoli

Welsh Health Minister says “no need” to close schools or cancel large events despite small increase in coronavirus cases

New measures on night time deliveries to supermarkets to support coronavirus response

Mobility scooters to be banned from communal areas at council flat blocks in Flintshire due to fire risk

Deeside based logistics firm Delsol expands with acquisition of North Wales haulage business

Total number of COVID19 cases rises to six in Wales

Broken down vehicle causing four miles of queues along the A494 and A55 in Flintshire – all lanes back open

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

New Police Intercept team seize ‘substantial’ quantity of drugs after stopping car in Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn