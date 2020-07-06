Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th Jul 2020

Police launch appeal for information following ‘public order incident’ in Flintshire on Saturday

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information following a ‘public order incident’ in Flintshire on Saturday. 

The incident happened on the field next to Argoed Social Club in Mynydd Isa at around 10pm.

Police says the incident involved a group of about 12 youths “including males and females.”

Posting on the forces South Flintshire Facebook a spokesperson said:


“We are appealing for info over a public order incident which occurred at approximately 2200 hours on Sat 4th July on the field by the Argoed Social Club in Bryn Y Baal/Mynydd Isa.

It involved a group of about 12 youths including males and females.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting 20000392150.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

 



