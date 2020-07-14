Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jul 2020

Updated: Tue 14th Jul

Man arrested following catalytic converter thefts from cars parked at Chester Zoo

Cheshire Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged theft of catalytic converters from a number of cars parked at Chester Zoo.

Detectives launched an appeal for information after ‘at least’ three vehicles had their catalytic converter stolen from the zoo’s car park on Thursday 9 July.

The thefts occurred between 1pm and 5pm.

“A 35-year-old man from Burnley is currently in custody being questioned by officers.” A Cheshire Police spokesperson said.  


 



