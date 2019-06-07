Police issue statement regarding body found in River Dee asking for ‘respect’

Police have taken the unusual step to issue a statement regarding the recovery of a body from the River Dee yesterday.

Following the police activity there had been much speculation, with one particular post on Facebook being shared widely regarding the incident. That post has since been removed, however various screengrabs of it continue to circulate.

North Wales Police have said this lunchtime: “Following the recovery of a body from the River Dee in Chester yesterday, Thursday 6th June, we are aware of significant speculation surrounding the identity of the person.

“Until formal identification has taken place we are not in a position to confirm any identity, and out of respect for any relatives, we would ask the press and public to await the outcome of the investigation.”