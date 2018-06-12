Police issue fraud warning over bogus caller claiming to be from North Wales Police

North Wales Police has issued a warning to businesses over a potential fraud they have been made aware of.

A man is calling local businesses telling them he is an employee of North Wales Police.

The caller then asks them for sponsorship money “to facilitate a crime prevention campaign involving young children and schools.”

The caller gives his name as Mark Shepard, a police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that they have no connection to North Wales Police.

Please report any suspicious contact with this person or a company stating that they are affiliated with North Wales Police to the Force Control room via 101”

You can also contact North Wales Police here: north-wales.police.uk/contact/other-enquiries or visit Action Fraud: actionfraud.police.uk/report-a-fraud-including-online-crime