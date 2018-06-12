independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police issue fraud warning over bogus caller claiming to be from North Wales Police

Published: Tuesday, Jun 12th, 2018
Share:

North Wales Police has issued a warning to businesses over a potential fraud they have been made aware of.

A man is calling local businesses telling them he is an employee of North Wales Police.

The caller then asks them for sponsorship money “to facilitate a crime prevention campaign involving young children and schools.”

The caller gives his name as Mark Shepard, a police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that they have no connection to North Wales Police.

Please report any suspicious contact with this person or a company stating that they are affiliated with North Wales Police to the Force Control room via 101”

You can also contact North Wales Police here: north-wales.police.uk/contact/other-enquiries or visit Action Fraud: actionfraud.police.uk/report-a-fraud-including-online-crime

LATEST NEWS:

“The public has spoken” police apply for closure order extension on two Connah’s Quay houses

Flintshire Council moves a step closer to ditching it’s private ‘litter police’

Hawarden based police helicopter will be out an about today

Calling all Deeside photographers – Welsh Assembly launches competition to find best pothole picture

Innovative education course aimed at meeting skills shortage across North Wales set to launch

Chester’s Midsummer Watch Parade returns on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 June

Airbus’ BelugaXL on track for first flight following ground tests

Police appeal for witnesses following sex assault in Chester

Deeside trampoline park is to close its doors for the last time next week as added costs take their toll

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn