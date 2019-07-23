News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police issue another appeal for witnesses to a collision between a car and scooter in Broughton

Published: Tuesday, Jul 23rd, 2019
North Wales Police has issued another appeal for witnesses following a serious collision on the A5104 roundabout near to Airbus, Broughton on Sunday 14th July.

The collision between a LexMoto scooter and a white Peugeot 2008, took place at around 3.20pm.

A police spokesperson said:

‘We are again appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A5104 Broughton Roundabout at around 3:20pm on Sunday 14th July, 2019.

The collision involved a Black and Red Lexmoto Scooter and a White Peugeot 2008.

If you saw any of this incident or were likely to be travelling that route with dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 19100379496’

[Picture: Jack Reece]

 

