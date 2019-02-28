News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police investigating reports of two men taking pictures of children in Mostyn

Published: Thursday, Feb 28th, 2019
Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident involving two men acting suspiciously on Wednesday in the Rhewl area of Mostyn.

The incident took place at 4.30pm on Wirral View.

A police spokesperson said: “We had a call at 5.50pm on Wednesday from a resident on Wirral View saying that at 4.30pm two men in a silver Vauxhall Astra appeared to be behaving suspiciously and taking pictures of children playing.

No one was harmed and no contact was made with the children.

The vehicle drove off in the direction of Mostyn.”

Police made door to door enquires in the area following the incident.

A warning by a local resident to parents was circulated on Facebook last night, it said:

“Mums and Dads please be careful we’ve had the police at our door tonight to see if we had seen anything.

Earlier today two men in a silver Vauxhall (possibly Astra) have been caught taking pictures of young girls (children) by Wirral view, Rhewl.

The police advised they are looking for them but to be aware and Extra vigilant with the kids.”

Anybody who has any information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting X027679

 

 

 

