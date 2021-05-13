Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th May 2021

Updated: Thu 13th May

Police investigating comment posted on social media following tragic death of a Blackpool youngster

Police in Flintshire say they investigating a comment posted on social media on Wednesday night relating to the tragic death of nine-year-old Jordan Banks.

Jordan was killed after being struck by lightning during a football training session in Blackpool on Tuesday.

Police have asked the public not to take any actions “which may hinder the active investigation” into the social media comment which was deleted but screenshots have since been shared.

North Flintshire Police said today: “We are aware of a comment which was posted on Social Media last night.”

“We just want to inform everyone that the matter is currently under investigation and we discourage any actions which may hinder the active investigation.”

Deeside Roundtable has distanced itself from the individual who made the comment, they issued a statement this morning, in it the organisation states:

“It was brought to our attention that an individual, who many thought was a member of Deeside Round Table, had posted appalling comments about a recent national tragedy on Facebook.”

“We, as I’m sure you can understand, were as horrified as anyone to read the comments.”

“Most of our members are parents themselves and we can only imagine the hurt and pain that would result from a family member seeing these comments. It is unimaginable.”

“However, we wish to make it clear, that the individual in question is NOT a member of Deeside Round Table and nor has he been a member for some considerable time.”



