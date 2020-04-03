Police ‘Intercept Team’ seize substantial quantity of controlled drugs and cash after stopping car in Flintshire

Officers from a recently formed high tech policing unit – set up to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs in North Wales – seized a large amount of controlled drugs and cash in Flintshire on Thursday.

Whilst on patrol on the A494, Mold Road a car was stopped by an Intercept unit, officers found a “high quantity of controlled drugs were seized and a substantial amount of money.”

One male being arrested, police have said.

A photograph posted on the @NWPInterceptors twitter account shows a large number of evidence bags packed with boxes and tubs of “controlled drugs.”

The 16-strong Intercept Team use Automatic Number Plate Technology (ANPR) to identify vehicles often associated with the drugs trade in a bid to make the region “a hostile environment for crime groups to operate in.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.