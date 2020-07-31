Police in Flintshire appeal for help identifying a man following criminal damage incident

Police in South Flintshire have appealed to the public for help identifying a man following a criminal damage incident.

The incident took place on Nant Garmon Road in Mold on July 21st.

In an update on social media, police said: “We are appealing for info to identify an unknown male in relation to an incident of Criminal damage on NANT GARMON RD, MOLD on 21st July.

Please call 101 ref 20000431320 if you can assist with our enquiries.”





Information can also be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.