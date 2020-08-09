Police in Chester make arrest following disturbance where a gun was believed to have been fired

Detectives investigating a ‘disturbance’ in Chester where a gun is believed to have been fired have made an arrest.

Police received reports of a dispute between a group of five men on the play area on Francis Street in the city at around 7.40pm on Friday.

A gun is believed to have been fired but there were no reports of any injuries police said.

In an update this morning Cheshire Police confirmed they have arrested a 24-year-old man from Christleton in connection with the alleged incident.





“The man is being held in police custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.” Police have said,

Detective Inspector Liam Furlong said yesterday: “I understand how concerning this incident will be for those living in the area and I want to reassure residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“The investigation is in its early stages and I need the help and support of the local community to provide any information they may have to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I’d ask anyone with an information, no matter how small, to contact Cheshire Police either on 101 quoting IML774245 or through the website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ .

“Police patrols have been stepped up in the local area and anyone with any concerns is urged to speak to an officer.”

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.