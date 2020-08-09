Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 9th Aug 2020

Updated: Sun 9th Aug

Police in Chester make arrest following disturbance where a gun was believed to have been fired

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives investigating a ‘disturbance’ in Chester where a gun is believed to have been fired have made an arrest.

Police received reports of a dispute between a group of five men on the play area on Francis Street in the city at around 7.40pm on Friday.

A gun is believed to have been fired but there were no reports of any injuries police said.

In an update this morning Cheshire Police confirmed they have arrested a 24-year-old man from Christleton in connection with the alleged incident.


“The man is being held in police custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.” Police have said, 

pic.twitter.com/XGULf7NTKq

Detective Inspector Liam Furlong said yesterday: “I understand how concerning this incident will be for those living in the area and I want to reassure residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“The investigation is in its early stages and I need the help and support of the local community to provide any information they may have to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

“I’d ask anyone with an information, no matter how small, to contact Cheshire Police either on 101 quoting IML774245 or through the website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ .

“Police patrols have been stepped up in the local area and anyone with any concerns is urged to speak to an officer.”

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.  



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Nomads to face FK Sarajevo in the First Qualifying Round of the UEFA Champions’ League

News

Arrest after armed police unit takes 2ft long machete ‘off the streets’ of Deeside

News

M53 Stoak Interchange slip road remains closed due to overturned lorry

News

Updated: Police warning to Flint residents “be cautious of a silver Ford Fiesta”

News

Jack Sargeant Column: Support from Keir Starmer on calls for an aviation sector specific bailout to help save local jobs

News

Rescue takes place as ‘Frankie’ the two week old harbour seal pup gets stranded on busy Prestatyn beach

News

Police in Chester appeal for witnesses following disturbance where a ‘gun may have been fired’ in a kids play area

News

Traffic builds through Flintshire with visitors heading to coast as warm weather continues

News

Updated: Puregym still ‘committed to a second site in the Chester area’

News





Read 564,991 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn